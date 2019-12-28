All set for Visakha Utsav today

The City of Destiny is all geared up to host another edition of Visakha Utsav, beginning Saturday. The two-day event will be organised at RK Beach and YSR Central Park. RK Beach will be the main venue, YSR Central Park will host flower show and cultural programmes.

The utsav would begin with a carnival at 3 p.m on Beach Road, followed by classical dance performances. A laser show will be organised after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates the event. The inaugural day will have a live concert by singer Anudeep and a dance show by the ‘V Unbeatable’ team from Mumbai.

Programmes lined up

Promotions of Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming flick ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and a live performance of music director Devi Sri Prasad are said to be major highlights of the first day. The event will be anchored by Suma Kanakala.

The second day will witness classical dance performances, a live show by ‘Threeory band’, foot juggler, hooverboard act and archery show among others. Promotional events of ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ movie team and the live performance by S.S. Thaman are expected to be big draws.

Collector V. Vinay Chand inspected the arrangements of the event on Friday. “All measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the festival. Keeping in view the visitors, drinking water facility, toilets and other facilities have been arranged,” he said. Around 2,500 police force are being deployed as part of the bandobast. Traffic police are also being deployed at major locations to avoid congestion.

Flower show

The officials said that flower show being conducted at YSR City Central Park would be a major highlight of the utsav. “About ₹60 lakh is being spent on the flower show. Three major structures – Peacock, Rose Bunch, Mickey Mouse—have been erected apart from 15 other small structures. Exotic flower zone, Ikebena flower arrangements, vegetable carving and dry flowers are being organised,” said VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao.

“Around 10 tonnes of flowers in 25 varieties including tulips, orchids, carnations, liliums, cut roses, Bird of Paradise, calatheas will be on display. Exotic varieties have been procured from Netherlands, South Africa and Thailand,” he added.

A stage has been set for cultural programmes to be presented local artistes.

Kite festival

The VMRDA has finalised 60 teams which would perform traditional dances, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi apart from comedy skits, mimicry and etc. The events would start at 4 p.m on both the days. A kite festival will be organised near the Kursura Submarine Museum on Beach Road. The officials said that about 60 varieties of kites of various sizes will fly.

VMRDA Children’s Arena will screen Tollywood movie ‘Jersey’ starred by Nani at 3 p.m. on Sunday.