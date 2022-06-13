Visakhapatnam all set for a thrilling India-South Africa T20 match on June 14

June 13, 2022 17:42 IST

The YSR ACA VDCA Stadium has been a lucky hunting ground for Team India

The stage is all set for the third T20 of the five-match India-South Africa series that will be played at the YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in the city on Tuesday.

According to Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) officials, all tickets have been sold and the stadium will be packed with a crowd of about 27,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stadium has been a lucky hunting ground for Team India, as it has won both the Test matches that was played at this venue, had won seven out of 10 One Day Internationals (one being a tied match and the other abandoned due to rain) and had won one T20 out of three matches (one being washed out due to rain).

Moreover, the crowd is expecting some fireworks from Team India as it has to win all of the remaining three matches in order to win the series, after having lost the first two that were played at New Delhi and Cuttack.

Though the cricket buffs would miss some of their stars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been rested for the series, they anticipate some big hitting from Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

“This ground has always been lucky for India and we expect the team to make a grand comeback in the series. We are all geared up and will be carrying banners, wearing Team India T-shirts and will paint India flags on our cheeks,” said Ch. Simhachalam, a league cricketer.

Every match that was played in this stadium was a sellout, including the famous India-Pakistan match in April 2005 when M.S. Dhoni burst on the scene with a swashbuckling 148. Moreover, the city is hosting an international cricket match after a gap of over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VDCA secretary K. Parthasarathi.

The district administration and the police are also in top gear to host the match successfully. According to Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, 1,500 police personnel will be deployed for security arrangements.. Parking space has been increased and traffic curbs and traffic diversions will be in place from afternoon.

No Mask-No Entry

Though fan frenzy is soaring, doctors caution that people going to the stadium should wear a mask.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across a few cities in India, and going by the pattern, it may also increase in the next few weeks in the State and in the city, said K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences. “Going by the pattern, the cases first see an increase in Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala and it takes about four to eight weeks to reach us. So, it is essential that we remain cautious,” he said.

“Though the cases in the city are still hovering around 10 per day, wearing a mask should be made mandatory at least in public places, such as at the stadium where there will be a huge crowd of people in close proximity to each other,” said P.V. Sudhakar former Principal of Andhra Medical College.

ACA has already printed a note of caution on the tickets and complimentary passes stating ‘No Mask -No Entry’, and the people should adhere to it, said Dr. Sudhakar.