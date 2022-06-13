All set for T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on June 14

YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium has been a lucky hunting ground for Team India

YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium has been a lucky hunting ground for Team India

The stage is all set for the third T20 cricket match, in the five match series, that will be played between Indian and South Africa at YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in the city on Tuesday.

According to Andhra Cricket Association(ACA) officials, all tickets have been sold and the stadium will be packed with a crowd of about 27,000.

The stadium has been a lucky hunting ground for Team India, as it has won both the test matches that was played in this venue, had won seven out of 10 One Day Internationals (one being a tied match and the other was abandoned due to rain) and had won one T20 out of three matches (one being washed out due to rain).

Moreover, the crowd is expecting some fireworks from Team India and a comeback match in this series, having lost the first two that was played at New Delhi and Cuttack.

Though the cricket buffs would miss some of their stars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, as they have been rested for the series, they anticipate some big hitting from the blades of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

“This ground has always been lucky for India and we expect the team to make a grand comeback in the series. We are all geared up and will be carrying banners, wearing Team India T-shirts and will paint India flags on our cheeks,” said Ch. Simhachalam, a league cricketer.

Every match that was played in this stadium, including the first one in April 2005, when India beat arch rival Pakistan and M.S. Dhoni who had come to limelight by smashing a swashbuckling 148, was a sell out. And moreover, this is being organised after a gap of over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said VDCA secretary K. Parthasarathi.

The district administration and the police are also on top gear to host the match successfully. According to Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, about 1,500 police personnel will be deployed, the parking space has been increased and traffic curbs and traffic diversions will be in place from afternoon.

No Mask -No Entry

Though the enthusiasm level has reached its zenith, the medical fraternity warns that people going to the stadium should wear a mask.

The cases are on the rise across a few cities in India and going by the pattern, it may also increase in the next few weeks in the State and in the city, said K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences). “Going by the pattern, the cases first see an increase in Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala and it takes about 4 to 8 weeks to reach us. So, it is time that we be cautious,” he said.

“Though the cases in the city are still hovering around 10 per day, wearing a mask should be made mandatory at least in public places, such as the cricket matches, where there is huge accumulation of people,” said P.V. Sudhakar former Principal of Andhra Medical College.

ACA has already printed a caution in bold in the tickets and complimentary passes ‘No Mask -No Entry’, and the people should adhere to it, said Dr. Sudhakar.