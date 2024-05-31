GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All set for on-time payment of social security pensions via doorstep delivery, DBT: Visakhapatnam Collector

Published - May 31, 2024 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements have been made for the distribution of social security pensions on time to beneficiaries in the district, and they need not go to the village/ward secretariats for getting the same, according to Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

In a statement on Friday, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the pensions would be distributed from June 1 to 5. During May, the pensions would be distributed in cash to physically challenged, bedridden, wheelchair users, war veterans, widows, and those who could not avail of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for any reason. The pensions of all other beneficiaries would be directly transferred to their accounts.

The beneficiaries would get an SMS on their registered mobile numbers upon the transfer of pension amounts.

A total of ₹49,62,38,500 is to be distributed to 1,64,452 pensioners in the district. While 1,17,487 pensioners would get ₹35,24,67,000 through DBT on June 1, the remaining 46,965 pensioners would get ₹14,3771,500 in cash at their doorstep.

