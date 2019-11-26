All set for ‘Margasira Masotsavam’ from today

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the ‘Margasira Masotsavam’, scheduled to begin at the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta from November 27 (Wednesday).

The city police have deployed a posse of personnel in the lanes in I Town as part of the bandobast. With a large number of women devotees being expected, especially on Thursdays, arrangements have been made to prevent crime including chain snatching, pickpocketing and others.

Teams comprising personnel of the crime and civil wings are being deployed in I Town. Additional traffic police will be deputed as restrictions on plying of vehicles will be imposed in many areas on Thursdays.

“About 26 personnel of the crime wing in uniform and mufti will guard the area,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu.

Meanwhile, the police have issued an advisory for the women devotees to take precautionary measures to remain alert.

“Women should remain alert in case they are being followed. They must take care of their ornaments and handbags while travelling in share autorickshaws. In case of suspicion, they must alert the constables who will be available in every 20 yards on the temple premises. People also can approach police by using ‘Dial 100’ services,” said Mr. Suresh Babu.

Traffic restrictions

The traffic personnel said that traffic restrictions would be imposed at Jagadamba Junction, Burujupeta, Fishing Harbour and other places on November 28, December 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Vehicles plying towards Old Post Office area from Jagadamba Junction would be diverted via Sunnapu Veedhi Head Post Office, Gopal Auto Junction and Lakshmi Talkies.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that on all five Thursdays during the festival, vehicles should be parked at the designated places at Indira Priya Darshini Stadium. He also urged the residents of I Town not to park their vehicles on the roadside to prevent traffic congestions.

Temple Executive Officer N.V.S.N. Murthy said that all arrangements had been made for the ‘Margasira Masotsavam’ which would continue till December 26.

Special RTC buses

“Drinking water, buttermilk sachets and prasadam will be distributed among devotees free of cost. Sale of liquor and meat has been prohibited in the temple limits. The APSRTC will be running special buses from various areas in the city to the temple,” said Mr. Murthy.