All set for India vs WI one-dayer in Vizag tomorrow

Cricket fever has gripped the city as the YSR-ACA-VDCA Stadium is all set to host the second match of the India-West Indies ODI series on Wednesday.

As the Tem India has lost the first ODI match held at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, the second match in the city is expected to be a high-octane one. The authorities concerned are leaving no stone unturned to make it a successful one.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary V. Durga Prasad said that around 16,000 tickets of the 28,000 have been sold out. “All the tickets with lower denominations have been sold out, only the ₹2,000 and ₹4,000 tickets are available,” he said.

For the first time, the ACA has banned single-use plastic inside the stadium.

No single-use plastic

“People will not be allowed to carry plastic water bottles and water will not be supplied in plastic sachets. We are arranging 22 water dispensers and adequate paper glasses,” said Mr. Durga Prasad.

ACA president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy said 10 sub-committees have been formed to monitor the arrangements. Both the Indian and the West Indian teams have arrived in the city and will have a net practice session on Tuesday. The match will begin at 1.30 p.m. The stadium gates will open at 11 a.m. and people will be allowed till one hour after the match begins. After the match the gates will be kept open for two hours.

Gate named after Venu

The ACA has decided to name one gate in the name of former India international player Y. Venugopal Rao. He was the first from the city to play for Team India. The naming ceremony will be done at around 11 a.m. by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

The police have deployed 1,050 personnel for bandobust duty. Apart from this, a team of about 350 policemen will be on traffic duty, said DCP Ranga Reddy.

All spectators will have to go through metal detector check. Bomb squad and fire tenders will be present at the stadium, he added.