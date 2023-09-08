All set for Andhra University convocation on September 9

September 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The nine-decade-old Andhra University, the biggest public university in Andhra Pradesh, is all set to organise its 87th, 88th, 89th and 90th combined convocation at Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Utsava Rangam (Convocation Hall) on its campus from 3 p.m on September 9 (Saturday).

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the programme, while GMR Group chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao will deliver the convocation address. Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao is an alumnus of AU College of Engineering.

The university organised its first convocation under the leadership of founder Vice-Chancellor Prof. C.R. Reddy in December 1927. The first convocation address was delivered by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who later became the second Vice-Chancellor of the university and the second President of India.

Since then, the university has invited a host of eminent personalities to deliver the convocation address and the list includes Nobel laureate C.V. Raman who delivered the second convocation address, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Humayun Kabir, S.S. Bhatnagar, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Morarji Desai, Indira Gandhi, V.V. Giri, Vikram Sarabhai, Nural Hasan, M.G.K. Menon and Dalai Lama.

The range is varied and it includes two former Prime Ministers such as Indira Gandhi and Morarji Desai and at least three former Presidents such as V.V. Giri, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and eminent scientists such as S.S. Bhatnagar, Vikram Sarabhai and M.G.K. Menon.

Andhra University has also conferred doctorates on a number of persons of repute including cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Mother Teresa.

Recollecting the convocation to which Sunil Gavaskar was invited, AU former Rector and current Director of Centre of Policy Studies Prof. Prasanna Kumar said, “I was given the responsibility to invite the cricketer and I called him in the midst of a test match against England. He picked up the call in the dressing room and agreed to grace the occasion. He was a bit surprised though.”

The lectures delivered by them were some of the outstanding ones, he said.

“We are organising joint convocations this time for four years as it could not be organised on time due to COVID-19 pandemic. I still remember Vikram Sarabhai expressing his surprise and appreciation for AU, when he came to know that it was the first university in the country to start the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography,” he said.

On Saturday, honorary doctorates will be conferred on industrialist Alluri Indra Kumar in the science & technology category and writer Kolakaluri Enoch in the literature and arts category.

