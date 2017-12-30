All roads lead to utsav venue

All roads seemed to have led to Beach Road on Friday as thousands of people converged to witness a wide variety of events held on the penultimate day of the three-day Visakha Utsav, on Friday.

Festive atmosphere

A festive atmosphere prevailed on the 2-km stretch of Beach Road from R.K. Beach to VUDA Park as the crowd enjoyed the activities of their choice. The Jathara stage, where traditional art forms were displayed was a treat to watch. Children spent time watching the ‘Butta bommalu’ as they walked through the crowds, standing at around 10 feet.

Some girls were scared to see a ‘bull’ (a man in bull attire) pouncing at them as it walked past them.

The Butta Bommalu artistes came from Marteru in West Godavari district. The ‘Veera Natyam’ artistes from Amalapuram in East Godavari district and Dhimsa artistes of Araku performing rhythmic movements to the music and tribal artistes with traditional headgear like horns of a bison enthralled the city folk, who have little chance of witnessing such folk arts.

The utsav came as a ‘god-send’ opportunity to the artistes as the folk and rural traditions are no longer getting the patronage they used to get in the good old days. “It is only during occasions like these that we are getting an opportunity to display our skills and entertain the public,” said a folk artiste.

The utsav coupon stalls were full of visitors filling up coupons to try their luck in the draw. The visitor has to fill his name, Aadhar no. and telephone no. in the coupon. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) put up water kiosks at various places to provide free mineral water to the public.

Petty vendors selling corn, ice creams, key chains and a host of other things did good business. Replicas of various temples were a big draw and devotees formed long queues to have darshan of the deities.

In the exhibition area (Gate D): a number of stalls were set up. The stalls put up by hotels drew visitors in large numbers. The ‘well of death’ with motorcyclists performing stunts on the wooden well was a major attraction for adventure lovers. Then there are amusement items like merry-go-round and various rides for children in the amusement area (Gate E). Radhe Jaggi, daughter of Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev presented a classical dance on the main stage late in the evening.

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the tourist inflow into Visakhapatnam has tripled this year compared to 2010. A total of 1.73 crore tourists have come to Vizag this year and they included 73 lakh foreign tourists. He said Vizag has become the main venue for staging of national and international events.

Minister for Youth Affairs Kollu Ravindra said Vizag was developing in all areas and hoped that it would emerge as one among the best cities in the world in future. MP M. Muralimohan was optimistic that Vizag would emerge as an international city in future and financial capital of AP.

Tourism Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena said ‘E-Factors’, the event manager of Visakha Utsav, had bagged the first prize at the national level for the conduct of last year’s Visakha Utsav and hoped that they would achieve the same feat again.

A show by ‘Jabardast’ team and fusion music on the main stage enthralled the gathering.

APS RTC operated special buses from various in the city for the convenience of people visiting Visakha Utsav.