All political parties should field only locals in polls to ensure development of North Andhra, say UAV, URV leaders in Vissakhapatnam

March 18, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Non-locals coming from outside North Andhra have neglected the development of the region over the years. Hence, all political parties should give tickets to local people, Uttarandhra Adhyayana Vedika (UAV) and Uttarandhra Rakshana Vedika (URV) leaders have demanded.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, UAV leader and a former Member of the UPSC K.S. Chalam and URV leader S.S. Shiva Shankar said that North Andhra despite having all the inherent advantages was meted out a raw deal on the issue of development. The bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh would be completing 10 years in June, this year, but the Centre has not granted the special package announced to North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, as per the A.P. reorganisation Act, 2014.

After blaming one another for failure to get the special package, the political parties have stopped talking about it. The Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), set up in 1989, was earning ₹1 lakh crore through exports. Industries were set up and wealth was created in Visakhapatnam city but locals were not getting jobs as non-locals were holding a sway over the region.

There were mass migrations from the region to various parts of the country in search of jobs.

‘Operationalise railway zone’

The also demanded operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-based South Coast Railway (S Co R) Zone and continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector.

They also sought that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who failed to say anything on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, railway zone or on the special package to North Andhra, during his public meeting at Chilakaluripeta, should make an announcement on them at least at his next election meeting in Andhra Pradesh.