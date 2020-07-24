All PHCs to be equipped to test people for coronavirus

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 July 2020 23:25 IST

Efforts on to equip sub-centres to give basic treatment, says Collector

All the 89 public health centres (PHCs) in the rural areas, including in Visakha Agency, will be provided rapid antigen kits to conduct tests for people having symptoms of COVID-19.

This apart efforts are also on to equip the 585 sub-centres to give basic treatment and collect samples from suspect cases.

This has been decided after the recent spike in cases in the district. In rural areas, the cases have been very few compared to the GVMC region and of the 5,165 recorded till Thursday, barely 20% are from rural and Agency areas. The area hospitals in Narsipatnam and Araku and the district hospitals at Anakapalle and Paderu have been notified as COVID hospitals and they will cater to patients from rural and Agency areas. If there is complication, then the patient can be shifted to a COVID hospital in the city, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The 11 community health centres (CHC) have been turned to 15 or 20-bed hospitals and have been notified as suspect hospitals, where people with symptoms, especially high-risk group, can be admitted and after test can be shifted to a COVID hospital.

According to the District Collector. efforts are on to have at least one 300-bedded CCC (COVID Care Centre) at every rural Assembly constituency and one quarantine facility in every mandal. In rural, there are 10 Assembly constituencies. Efforts are also on to ask the corporate sector to open up their hospitals for COVID patients. According to Mr. Vinay Chand, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has already converted its hospital in Ukkunagaram township to a COVID hospital and they will be treating the patients from the VSP. “We have also asked Railways to convert its hospital also and will be approaching other PSUs such as VPT, SEZ and NTPC. If they agree we will notify them as COVID hospitals. At least they can treat the patients from their units, which will reduce burden on the district COVID hospitals,” he said.