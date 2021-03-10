All parties should unite to protect VSP, says Ganta

VISAKHAPATNAM

All political parties should keep aside their differences and come together to prepare a constructive plan to save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from being privatised, said former TDP Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy undertook a ‘padayatra’ here on the issue. It would be more useful if he organises it in New Delhi and meet the PM, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Taking a dig at Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said meeting leaders in New Delhi will not suffice. Mr. Pawan Kalyan should come to the camp where employees are agitating and sit with them to understand the issue, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The situation in the VSP is getting tense with every passing day and it is time for all to come together onto one platform and stop the blame game, he said.