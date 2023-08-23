ADVERTISEMENT

All parties failed to do justice to Andhra Pradesh, allege Jai Andhra JAC leaders

August 23, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jai Andhra JAC has found fault with the ruling and opposition parties for failing to insist on the BJP government to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, JAC leader Devarapalli Mahesh and its chairman Chintada Suryam said that the JAC would contest the 2024 general elections to fight for the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act if the existing parties, fail to achieve them.

They demanded that the BJP government revoke its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and operationalise the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone. They alleged that the negligence of the ruling and opposition parties in the State has led to development taking a back seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US