All parties failed to do justice to Andhra Pradesh, allege Jai Andhra JAC leaders

August 23, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jai Andhra JAC has found fault with the ruling and opposition parties for failing to insist on the BJP government to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, JAC leader Devarapalli Mahesh and its chairman Chintada Suryam said that the JAC would contest the 2024 general elections to fight for the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act if the existing parties, fail to achieve them.

They demanded that the BJP government revoke its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and operationalise the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone. They alleged that the negligence of the ruling and opposition parties in the State has led to development taking a back seat in Andhra Pradesh.