HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All parties failed to do justice to Andhra Pradesh, allege Jai Andhra JAC leaders

August 23, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jai Andhra JAC has found fault with the ruling and opposition parties for failing to insist on the BJP government to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, JAC leader Devarapalli Mahesh and its chairman Chintada Suryam said that the JAC would contest the 2024 general elections to fight for the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act if the existing parties, fail to achieve them.

They demanded that the BJP government revoke its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and operationalise the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone. They alleged that the negligence of the ruling and opposition parties in the State has led to development taking a back seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.