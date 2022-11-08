All parties, except BJP, oppose the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers at a meeting of various political parties, barring the BJP, organised under the aegis of CPI-ML (New Democracy) district secretary Y. Kondayya, here on Tuesday, opposed the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) and demanded implementation of the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju, TDP district secretary Md. Nazeer, Aam Aadmi Party State women convener Sheetal, Lok Satta Party city president V. Hari Ganesh, Congress Party district secretary S. Sudhakar, MCPI district secretary K. Sankar Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.

The meeting unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that the Prime Minister make a statement on continuation of VSP in the public sector, continuation of the residual part of Waltair Division with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, grant of special package to the backward districts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, increasing the allocation of funds for the Polavaram project, and declaring a date for the functioning of the new railway zone.

Demands Day

The meeting said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should prevail upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on these demands at the public meeting to be held in the city during his visit on November 12. The participants decided to hold a Demands Day at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on November 10. They said that the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders and trade unions JAC have extended their support to the protest.

They noted that the VSP, which is the heart of Visakahaptnam, was established following prolonged struggles and 32 persons sacrificing their lives As many as 16,000 farmers had sacrificed their lands for the plant. The plant was established with ₹4,850 crore of public money and today it has assets, valued at ₹3 lakh crore. It had contributed ₹50,000 crore to the Central and State governments in the form of dividends.

They said that VSP employees have been organising agitations for the past 634 days, and demanded that the Centre respect the sentiments of people and withdraw its decision on strategic sale of the plant. They also sought early construction of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zonal headquarters, once the foundation stone was laid.