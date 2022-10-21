All nine JSP leaders arrested in Vizag get bail from A.P. High Court

They were booked for murder bid but district court scaled down the charges

VISAKHAPATNAM

All the nine leaders of the Jana Sena Party who were arrested in the small hours of October 16 for the alleged attack on the Ministers and YSR Congress Party leaders at the Visakhapatnam airport during the visit of JSP president Pawan Kalyan to the city, obtained bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday.

The arrested leaders were: Kona Tatarao, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Sandeep Panchakarla, Kollu Roopa, P.V.S.S.N. Raju, Peethala Murthy Yadav, Chittibilli Srinu, Rayapureddy Krishna and G. Srinivas.

Initially, they were booked under various IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) , but later it was scaled down to 326 by the district court.

Earlier, an attempt to obtain bail failed on Wednesday and finally the bail was obtained from the High Court.

It is learnt that the High Court had also ordered not to arrest the party leaders T. Sivasankar, Bolisetty Satya and Dr. Raghu.

Reacting to the bail, Mr. Kalyan said that the decision of the High Court had given great relief to the law-abiding party leaders.

Senior leaders in the party also expressed happiness and said that the cases were fabricated against the leaders, as they were voicing dissent against the functioning of the State government.

“They tried to silence us by booking cases against the leaders who have been seriously taking up the issue of land scam and the Rushikonda Hill. Many, including Kollu Roopa, a woman who joined our party just about a month ago, were arrested. Ms. Roopa was picked up from her house in front of her family members and children, in a deplorable manner by the police,” said JSP leader P. Usha Kiran.

Police custody ends

Meanwhile, the police also had obtained a two-day police custody for all the nine leaders from the Central Jail, for further questioning in the attack case. The custody ended on Friday evening and they were sent back to the Central prison, after a health check-up at King George Hospital.

It is learnt that the leaders may be released on Saturday morning.