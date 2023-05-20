ADVERTISEMENT

All India Tribal Convention to be organised in Visakhapatnam on May 21

May 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Meet will discuss the moves by the government to deprive tribal people of their rights, say committee conveners

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Tribal Convention to be held at Alluri Sitharama Raju Vignana Kendram at Dabagardens here on Sunday will discuss the moves by the governments to deprive tribal people of their rights and attacks on the forests and environment by the corporates and MNCs.

In a statement issued on the eve of the convention on Saturday, conveners of the committee Dharmula Suresh of Andhra Pradesh, Mukti Satyam of Telangana and Kedar Sabara of Odisha, said that tribal leaders from Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, UP, Bihar and various districts of Andhra Pradesh have started arriving in Visakhapatnam for the convention.

Well-known tribal author, activist and former member of Jharkhand Women’s Commission Vasavi Kiro was scheduled to arrive later on Saturday evening. The convention would give an impetus to the movement against deprivation of tribal rights and attack on forests.

The convention would raise all issues relating to attacks on tribal communities – lands being taken away, livelihood being snatched, concerted attacks on identity, culture and languages, ignoring of anti-colonial tribal heroes and despicable attempts to sow discord and conflict among them, they added.

The convention will be held from 9.30 a.m.

