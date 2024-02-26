All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation seeks tax waiver on petrol, diesel and social welfare board for motor vehicle drivers

February 26, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation (AIRTWF) national general secretary R. Lakshmaiah has said that only those political parties, which promise to waive tax on petrol and diesel apart from establishing a social welfare board for motor vehicle drivers can approach drivers for their votes.

Mr. Lakshmaiah participated in a meeting of the transport sector, organised by the AIRTW at the CITU office at the Jagadamba Junction here on Monday.

Addressing the workers, the AIRTWF general secretary said that the Central government should bring out an app on the lines of Ola and Uber for the benefit of transport workers. He said that road transport workers were playing a key role in serving the transportation needs of travellers.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said that the penalties for violations of the road rules were hiked exorbitantly as per G.O. no. 21 E of the Motor Transport Act, 2019. Though this law came into force four years ago, the number of accidents instead of showing a decline, has increased, according to official statistics. This indicates that increasing penalties and punishment for violations were not a solution to reduce accidents. The actual cause of accidents should be found out and remedial measures should be taken, he said.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said that the families of drivers were not getting any assistance or compensation from the government in case of accidents . Visakhapatnam District Motor Workers Union leaders B. Jagan, Siva and Appalaraju, Cab Union leaders Srinivas and Polinaidu, and Autorickshaw Workers Union general secretary K. Satyaranayana sought setting up of a welfare board for drivers.

