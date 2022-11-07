All India Railway Chess Championship gets under way in Visakhapatnam

Contestants from 14 teams are participating in the event

The All India Railway Chess Championship-2022 inaugurated at Subham Indoor Sports Complex, Visakhapatnam, by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The league matches of chess tournament commenced on Monday.

The championship, being organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair, will be on till November 13. Fourteen teams are participating in the three-day team championship and four-day individual event. The star-studded ICF team comprising four Grandmasters – former Asian junior champion Deepan Chakkravarthy, former national rapid and blitz champion RR Laxman, NR Visakh, P. Karthikeyan – and double GM norm holder P. Shyaam Nikhil top the list of teams, with an average rating of 2471. The all IMs team Southern Railway is a blend of the youth and experience is seeded second, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Contestants from 14 teams representing Northern Railway, Southern Railway, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Eastern Railway, Western Railway, South Western Railway, East Coast Railway, South Central Railway, Metro Railway, West Central Railway, North Western railway and Railway Wheel Factory (RWF) are participating.

The inaugural programme was attended by ADRM (infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, HL Luwang, Chief Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway, Sports Officer Pravin Bhati , Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Maharana, Assistant Sports Officer M. Haranath, B. Avinash and others.