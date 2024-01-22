ADVERTISEMENT

All India Police Commando competition begins

January 22, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar salutes the marching contingents, after inaugurating the 14th All India Police Commando competition, at the Greyhounds training facility in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The 14th All India Police Commando competition, organised at the Andhra Pradesh Police Greyhounds training facility, began here on Monday. Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, A. Ravi Shankar inaugurated the event in the presence of Additional Director General of Greyhounds, R.K. Meena.

Around 16 states have sent their elite commando forces for the competition — including forces such as the Special Operations Group (SOG) from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, C- 60 from Maharashtra, the paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, ITBP, RPF, SSB and CISF, among others.

Each team will comprise 13-15 commandos and the competition will be held in five phases, across one week, wherein the participants’ skill, endurance and teamwork will be tested. The commandos will be judged by an expert team from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The State team comprises personnel from the Greyhounds and Octopus.

