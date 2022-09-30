All India Nau Sainik Camp of NCC to be conducted in Visakhapatnam from October 2 to 12

Cadets from 17 NCC Directorates from across the country to take part in it

The All India Nau Sainik Camp-2022 (AINSC-22) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be conducted, under the aegis of the NCC Directorate (AP&T), at the campus of the Naval Children School at 104 Area here from October 2 to 12.

Naval NCC boys and girls cadets from all over India will participate in the camp. It provides an opportunity for the cadets to interact with one another and promotes national integration. The cadets of all the naval NCC units of the country would train all year round to get selected to participate in this camp, which is the culmination of naval training in the NCC, according to a statement issued on Friday.

A total of 408 Senior Division Boys and 204 Senior Wing Girl cadets from 17 NCC Directorates from across the country would compete with one another in the fields of Boat Pulling, Ship-Modelling, Drill, Semaphore, Service Subjects, Seamanship Practical and Firing as part of the NCC ethos of inculcating a healthy competitive spirit among the cadets.

Apart from individual prizes and team trophies in all events, the cadets would compete to outperform the others in all the disciplines so that they can carry home the overall Best Directorate Trophy. Apart from competitions, the cadets would participate in various personality development programmes. They would visit ships, submarines, and establishments in Visakhapatnam and would also have an educational tour of Kursura Submarine and TU 142 Aircraft Museums.

The camp would start with a formal opening ceremony at 9.15 a.m. on Monday. Air Commodore P Maheshwar, Deputy Director General, NCC (AP&T) Directorate, would participate as the chief guest for the opening ceremony. The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Director General of NCC and other senior officers would visit the camp. Commodore Arvind Nagar, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Visakhapatnam, will be the Camp Commandant.