All India Nau Sainik Camp: NCC cadets vie with one another in different events in Visakhapatnam

Cmde Anand Nagar, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Visakhapatnam, interacting with a cadet at the ship modelling competition, held as part of the All India Nau Sainik Camp, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

The boys and girls participating in the ongoing All India Nau Sainik Camp at 104 Area, Marripalem here, coming from different States of the country, vied with one another in different competitions. But, once the competitions end for the day, the spirit of camaraderie prevailed among them.

The camp, being organised under the aegis of the A.P. and Telangana State Directorates, commenced on October 2 and will conclude on October 12.

B. Harshita and K. Yashwant Chary (A.P.), Dipansha Bhati (Rajasthan), Karan Kumar Singh (West Bengal) and Tanushree Majumdar (Sikkim), Sheetal Dogra (Jammu and Kashmir) and Kashish Khan (Uttarakand) completed making the working model of INS Talwar and displayed them on Sunday morning.

Their knowledge of the different parts of the ship, the weapons it carried, the numbering of the ships, the propeller, the helo deck and so on was evident as they explained to visiting media persons about their models. Working on their models for eight hours a day, they completed their work in six days at the camp. There were other cadets who participated in competitions like tent pitching, boat pulling, drill, semaphore and firing.

Competitions apart, at the end of the day, they interacted with one another and learnt about the food, language and culture of different States.

George Steven, a cadet from the A.P. Directorate, who is presently doing B. Tech in Kerala, said, “The camp is a great opportunity to meet fellow cadets from different parts of the country and a platform for exchange of ideas with them.”

Bagmita Pallai, who represents the Odisha Directorate, said: “despite being told at short notice we practised ‘tent pitching’ for just one day and finished the competition in the given time.”

Cmde Anand Nagar, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Visakhapatnam, said that a total of 408 Senior Division Boys and 204 Senior Wing Girl cadets from 17 NCC Directorates from across the country were competing in different events.

Apart from individual prizes and team trophies in all events, the cadets would compete keenly to outperform the others in all the disciplines so that they could take home the overall ‘Best Directorate Trophy’. The trophy in the last All India NCC camp, held in 2019, was won by the Tamil Nadu Directorate.

The Boat Pulling final competition would be held on October 10.

The cadets would also participate in various Personality Development Capsules. They would visit ships, submarines, and establishments in Visakhapatnam and would also have an educational tour of Kursura Submarine and TU 142 Aircraft Museums.