All India major ports crickettourney begins

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 March 2020 09:57 IST

The 39th All India Major Ports Cricket Championship being hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) under the aegis of Major Port Sports Control Board, began here on Monday.

The championship has been inaugurated by VPT Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao at Diamond Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, in the presence of Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh MPSCB secretary Harichandran, and others.

The Chairman met all the players of the 10 teams. He and Mr. Harnadh played a few balls on the pitch. In the first match, the VPT defeated the Chennai team, while Kolkata port team won over the Tuticorin port team.

In the other matches played at Railway Stadium, Paradip team beat Cochin port team in the morning session, while Mumbai port team defeated Kandla port team in the afternoon session.