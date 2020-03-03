All India major ports crickettourney begins

The 39th All India Major Ports Cricket Championship being hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) under the aegis of Major Port Sports Control Board, began here on Monday.
The championship has been inaugurated by VPT Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao at Diamond Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, in the presence of Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh MPSCB secretary Harichandran, and others.
The Chairman met all the players of the 10 teams. He and Mr. Harnadh played a few balls on the pitch. In the first match, the VPT defeated the Chennai team, while Kolkata port team won over the Tuticorin port team.
In the other matches played at Railway Stadium, Paradip team beat Cochin port team in the morning session, while Mumbai port team defeated Kandla port team in the afternoon session.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.