All India Major Ports CricketChampionship from today

The 39th All India Major Ports Cricket Championship is being hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) under the guidance of Major Port Sports Control Board (MPSCB) from March 2 (Monday).
The five-day championship will be inaugurated by VPT Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao at Diamond Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, in the presence of Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh, MPSCB secretary and member Harichandran and Visakhapatnam Port Sports Committee working president Saragadam Sivakumar.
The VPT officials said that elaborate arrangements had been made for the championship. Teams from port trusts from Mumbai, Kolkata, Kandla, Tuticorin, Paradeep, Chennai, New Mangalore, Cochin, Visakhapatnam are participating in the tournament. The matches will be played in T20 format at Diamond Jubilee Outdoor Stadium and Railway Stadium. The valedictory will be held on March 6 .
