All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament to be organised in Visakhapatnam from December 10

December 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 28th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament 2023 will be held at GITAM Deemed to be University here from December 10 to 13. The four-day event is being hosted by the Andhra State Carrom Association.

Around 400 players and officials from almost all States and 15 affiliated institutions will be participating in the event. The tournament format includes knockout matches in Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles events, according to a statement issued by Neeraj Kumar Sampathy, senior vice-president, All India Carrom Federation.

Top national and international champions will be participating in the event. They include: K. Srinivas (PSPB – Telagana), who is present national and former world champion, Sandeep Div (Maharashtra) – current world champion and Rashmi Kumari (PSPB) – current world champion and national champion apart from a host of former national and international champions will be participating in this prestigious event. Top seeds Ch. Janardhan Reddy and A. Bhavani will be representing the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Meyer, president, International Carrom Federation, and V.D. Narayan, ICF secretary general, Rakibul Hussain, president All India Carrom Federation, and Bharti Narayan, its general secretary, will be present.

Visakhapatnam is known for hosting excellent national and international sports events. This will be one more feather in the cap of Andhra State Carrom Association, added Mr. Neeraj Kumar Sampathy.

Further details about the event can be had from the organising secretary Abdul Jaleel on mobile no. 9951115678.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.