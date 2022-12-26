ADVERTISEMENT

All India DWCRA Bazaar to begin in Visakhapatnam on December 27

December 26, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A wide variety of products will be displayed in 204 stalls, says Joint Collector

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan said that 204 stalls with wide varieties of products are being set up at the SARAS Exhibition – 2022-23 (All India DWCRA Bazaar) at Andhra University Engineering College Ground. The bazaar will be organised from December 27 to January 7 by District Rural Development Authority (DRDA), Visakhapatnam, and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, Vijayawada, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Viswanathan said that women of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh, SHGs from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh would participate in the expo. There would be display and sale of diverse products of rural women artisans from all over India, he said.

A wide varieties of garments, dry flowers, bamboo products, textile products, sarees, jewellery, handloom, handicrafts, bedsheets, home-decor items, spices, carpets, dry fruits, artificial jewellery and jute products would be displayed, the Joint Collector said. As many as 14 food courts have also been set up to provide traditional delicacies from various States to the visitors.

He also said that cultural programmes would be also organised for the visitors and children.

