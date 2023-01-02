All-India DWCRA Bazaar draws good response in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Colourful clay pots, jugs, ceramic ware and flower vases greet visitors at the entrance of the SARAS All-India DWCRA Bazaar-2022, being organised under the aegis of DRDA, Visakhapatnam, at Andhra University ground behind Polamamba temple. The expo, being held after a gap of three years, is drawing large crowds.

No wonder, the 200-odd stalls at the expo made sales to the tune of ₹1.03 crore during the first five days. While some of the handloom textile stall organisers admit that the sales are good, others say that though a large number of visitors were turning up for the expo, they were demanding heft discounts and bargaining. They say that the sales are not all that encouraging.

Girls were seen trying out colourful chappals from Haryana at a stall. Handloom readymade shirts and handloom khadi cotton tops in varied hues from Jammu Kashmir, were attractive to say the least. Kalamkari night dresses for women are available for ₹450. Handloom double bed sheets with two pillow covers are being sold at the UP Handlooms stall for ₹550. Veerpal Singh, the stall organiser, says the sales were ‘very good’. Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, DWCRA Bazaars from 20 other States in the country are participating in the festival.

Readymade dresses, made of tapeta silk, for girls and women are on display at the Gujarat handlooms stall. These dresses involve a lot of thread work. The dresses cost ₹18,000, and the response from buyers is not encouraging, says Vishnu from Rajkot. Munga silk saris ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹20,000 and cotton saris from ₹1,500 to ₹10,000 can be bought at the Jharkhand stall. Tussar silk saris from Assam range from ₹1,500 to ₹22,000 and are available in a wide range of colours. Visitors were seen buying cloth material for men’s trousers and shirts at the stall put up by MEPMA.

Natural dhoop sticks, natural soaps and mosquito repellent made of cow dung are all available at the Gau-Ansh stall. The organisers claim that the chemical-free soap cures some of the skin diseases and black spots.

The other products on display include: dry flowers, bamboo products, jewellery, home décor items, spices, carpets and jute products.

The exhibition, which opened on December 27 will be on till January 7. It will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on all days.