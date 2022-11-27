All India BSNL Pensioners’ Welfare Association’s national conference to be held in Visakhapatnam on December 2, 3

November 27, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The All India BSNL Pensioners’ Welfare Association (AIBSNLPWA), an association of BSNL and DOT retired employees, established in 2009, will hold its 4th triennial All India Conference at Subbaslakshmi Kalayana Mandapam, Railway New Colony, in the city on December 2 and 3.

About 1,300 delegates from 290 Telecom Districts in 23 Telecom Circles are expected to attend the conference in which the association president P.S. Ramankutty from Kerala, vice- president D. Gopalakrishnan from Tamil Nadu, general secretary P Gangadhara Rao from Karnataka, assistant general secretary Anupam Kaul from New Delhi and other prominent leaders will speak.

The association has currently about one lakh pensioner/family pensioner members in the country. In April, 2022 Department of Pension, Pensioners Welfare, Govt. of India, identified this association as a registered association under ‘Pensioner’s Portal’, a mission mode project under National e-Governance plan of the Government of India.

About 3.93 lakh government employees in Telecom Department had migrated to BSNL in 2000. Out of them 3.5 lakh have already retired from service. They are being paid the pension directly by the government, not by BSNL company. Most of the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission are extended to this section of pensioners, except pension revision. As such, pension revision under 7th CPC guidelines is the core demand of this organisation.

A reception committee formed with M.R. Patnaik as chairman and K. Somasundara Rao as general secretary to oversee the conduct of the conference.