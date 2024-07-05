All India Agricultural Rural Labour Union to stage protest on July 6 seeking release of funds for welfare hostels

The All India Agricultural Rural Labour Union will stage a protest at the Narsipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer’s office at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 6) to demand immediate release of funds for the social welfare hostels.

AIARLU State executive member Mussoorie Raju said in a statement on Friday, that no budget has been sanctioned for the social welfare, backward classes welfare and tribal welfare hostels in the State for the past six months. This was forcing those managing these hostels run them under debt, severely impacting the quality of food provided to the students.

He said that this situation hampers the physical and mental growth of the students, who should be receiving nutritious meals during the crucial period of their lives. He urged the government to prioritise the needs of hostels catering to children from SC, ST and BC communities and release the budget required without any delay.

Ajay Kumar, national secretary of the union, would participate in the protest. Mr. Raju appealed to representatives of Dalit Bahujan Adivasi sanghams of Narsipatnam Division to join the protest.