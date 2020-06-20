All high-risk people to be tested in containment zones

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 June 2020 23:19 IST

Tests to be mandatory for those with health issues and pregnant women

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the district, the district administration has decided to test all high-risk category people living in containment zones.

In a review meet held at the Collectorate here on Saturday, District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed the officials to test all people above 60 years of age irrespective of their health status. Test will be mandatory for people with health issues like blood pressure, diabetes, heart, kidney issues and pregnant women. He said those, who test positive, should be immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

Mr. Chand said that there were 116 clusters in the district in which 33 were very active and 39 were active. Measures should be taken on a war-footing in the very active clusters. Tests should be conducted for high-risk people by Tuesday, he said. He also asked the officials to make sure the district does not report any more death.

Awareness programmes

The Collector also instructed DRDA, MEPMA, UCD and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to start awareness programmes by placing hoardings and distributing pamphlets over precautionary measures. Use of masks, sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing should be stressed. Services of women organisations, ward secretariat staff and volunteers can be used for the programmes, he said.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collectors Arun Babu and Govind Rao, Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao and a few others were present.