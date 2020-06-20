All high-risk people to be tested in containment zones

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the district, the district administration has decided to test all high-risk category people living in containment zones.
In a review meet held at the Collectorate here on Saturday, District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed the officials to test all people above 60 years of age irrespective of their health status. Test will be mandatory for people with health issues like blood pressure, diabetes, heart, kidney issues and pregnant women. He said those, who test positive, should be immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.
Mr. Chand said that there were 116 clusters in the district in which 33 were very active and 39 were active. Measures should be taken on a war-footing in the very active clusters. Tests should be conducted for high-risk people by Tuesday, he said. He also asked the officials to make sure the district does not report any more death.
Awareness programmes
The Collector also instructed DRDA, MEPMA, UCD and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to start awareness programmes by placing hoardings and distributing pamphlets over precautionary measures. Use of masks, sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing should be stressed. Services of women organisations, ward secretariat staff and volunteers can be used for the programmes, he said.
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collectors Arun Babu and Govind Rao, Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao and a few others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath