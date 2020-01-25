‘All girls should know about 181, 1098 helplines’

All girls should be made aware of the ‘181’ helpline for women and ‘1098’ helpline number for children, through which immediate assistance can be availed by those in distress, said R. Shyamala Rani, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Visakhapatnam.

“The CWC is providing protection and rehabilitation to children and awareness needs to be spread regarding the helplines,” Ms. Rani said at the National Girl Child Day celebrations organised at Zilla Parishad High School in Chandrampalem, Madhurawada, on Friday.

The District Child Protection Unit, District Woman and Child Development Agency, Visakhapatnam, organised the celebrations.

Kesali Apparao, member of A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights who attended the event as chief guest, stressed upon the need for awareness on child rights among girls. He explained to the girl students about the A.P. Disha Act which the State government had recently enacted in order to provide swift justice to victims of sexual assault and nab the perpetrators.

A. Satyanarayana, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Visakhapatnam said that Kishori Vikasam Phase–II is being implemented in the district and sought to create more awareness in all schools and colleges as per the guidelines issued by the State government.