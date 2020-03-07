All five patients have tested negative for COVID-19: official

All five patients, who were kept at the Isolation Ward of the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), in the city, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Similarly, the two cases from East Godavari district and one each from Vijayawada and Kakinada have reported negative, according to the State Nodal Officer for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by K. Rambabu, State Nodal Officer for COVID-19, here, on Friday.

The test reports of three suspected cases from Srikakulam district and one from Ongole are awaited, the release added.

District geared up

COVID-19, a disease caused by a family of viruses called coronavirus, is causing panic across the globe and India is no exception..

The reason – there is no specific treatment for the treatment – and those affected by it had to be given symptomatic treatment.

While social media has, no doubt, spread awareness on the disease and the precautionary measures to be taken, rumour mongers and ill-informed people started using the social media platform to spread panic.

The news of an Information Technology employee, in Hyderabad, testing positive for COVID-19, spread like wildfire and soon there was a scarcity of both normal and N 95 masks in Hyderabad.

The news had its ramifications not only in Telangana but also in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Parents of children, employed in IT companies in Hyderabad, grew jittery. They rushed to medical shops in the city to buy masks and hand sanitisers. The stocks ran out in no time and shopkeepers exploited the situation to cash in on the demand.

Inspections conducted

“Our Inspectors are already conducting inspections since yesterday (Thursday) and checking the availability of stocks of masks and sanitisers. We have warned drug dealers against charging higher price for the masks in view of the surge in demand.

“A leading pharmacy chain, which has 97 retail outlets in Visakhapatnam, has procured 10,000 masks today (Friday). The MRP of each mask is ₹7.50 and we directed them to sell them at MRP,” Assistant Director of Drugs Control Administration K. Rajitha told The Hindu.

“The purchase price of N 95 masks, which are imported, is ₹80 and they are being sold at prices ranging between ₹100 and ₹120.

“The inspections will be continued on Saturday also. Anyone having complaints on dealers of medical shops can call the Drugs Control Office in the city on the phone No. 0891-2552886,” she said.

Review meet

Meanwhile, Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V.Sudhakar and Superintendent of King George Hospital G.Arjuna held a review meet and apprised the various heads of the departments of the steps to handle the situation.

Additional Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Thameem Ansaria has said that observing personal hygiene and discipline will go a long way in keeping COVID-19 at bay.

Addressing a meeting to create awareness among the people here on Friday, Ms. Thameem spoke on the need to observe clean habits.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Chief Medical Officer of Health K.S.L.G. Sastry said that anyone suffering from symptoms of cough and cold, flu and fever should report to doctors at the KGH or the Chest Diseases Hospital in the city.

‘Take precautions’

They should take precautions like covering the nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing, consume hot or warm food and avoid crowded places to the extent possible, said District Medical and Health Officer S. Tirupathi Rao