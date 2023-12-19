GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All eyes on first joint public meet of Naidu and Pawan in Uttarandhra on December 20

The TDP has arranged five special trains for its supporters, while many are booking cabs, buses to reach Polipalli

December 19, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
Banners and cut-outs of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh put up at the ‘Yuva Galam Navasakam’ venue at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Banners and cut-outs of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh put up at the ‘Yuva Galam Navasakam’ venue at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

All eyes are on the ‘Yuva Galam Navasakam’, the public meeting being organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to mark the conclusion of the Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district on December 20 as party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan would be sharing the stage for the first time after announcing alliance for the forthcoming elections.

The TDP leaders are anticipating the participation of at least five lakh supporters from both parties, besides the key leaders, MLAs, MPs, and other people’s representatives.

The TDP has arranged five special trains for its supporters from various parts of the State to reach the venue, while many supporters are arriving by booking buses, lorries, tractors, cars and other modes of transport, said a TDP leader.

TDP Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the Yuva Galam Navasakam would be the biggest political programme ever in the recent past. A 100-acre space at the Bhoomatha Layout at Polipalli near Nellimerla.

“The meeting venue at Polipalli village is located at a three-junction point of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The public meeting is expected to transform the political history of the State and a new era is expected to begin after the meeting,” he said.

According to the TDP leaders, a 200-foot-long stage can accommodate around 600 people. As many as 16 coordination committees have been formed to make the arrangements including ensuring amenities for the people.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu is supervising the arrangements along with senior leaders from Uttarandhra. On Tuesday, large cut-outs of TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh were being arranged at the venue.

“Even as the State government is trying to create hurdles to prevent the people from attending the meeting, people from all corners of the State are gathering,” said a member of women wing of the TDP at the venue on Tuesday.

