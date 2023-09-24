All courts in Andhra Pradesh will get air conditioners soon, says High Court Chief Justice

September 24, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said that all the courts in the State will soon be air-conditioned and steps are being taken on a priority basis to make it possible in a few months.

Justice Thakur was in the city to inaugurate `10 Courts Building Complex’, a complex of 10 courts on the District Court campus here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the court complex, Justice Thakur said that preliminary works like preparation of report, inspection of courts etc. have been completed and installation of air conditioners would be taken up soon.

“This AC facility in courts is available not only to judges but to everyone including litigants. There is no judiciary without litigation. So, everyone is equal here and comfort is also equal for everyone. The litigants should also be treated with respect in courts,” said Justice Thakur.

Justice Thakur was all praise for Visakhapatnam and said the city has a heritage because of its diverse cultures, traditions and people. The city was also developing well in all aspects, becoming the commercial and financial hub of the State. He said that the inauguration of the court complex with modern facilities in the Port city was a great occasion for him, and the works of the complex were started in 2017 and finally became operational by 2023.

The event was organised under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Bar Association, and the Visakhapatnam District Court.

Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao, Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu and Justice Ravi Cheemalapati accompanied Justice Thakur.

The Visakhapatnam Bar Association president Chinthapalli Rambabu and Visakhapatnam Principal District and Sessions Judge Alapati Giridhar supervised the programme.

Later in the afternoon, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna joined the team of Bar Association and the District Court to give a send off to Justice Thakur at the Visakhapatnam airport.