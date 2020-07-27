Visakhapatnam

All banks to remain open only till 1 p.m. in Vizag

Special Correspondent Visakhapatnam 27 July 2020 23:42 IST
Updated: 27 July 2020 23:42 IST

The business hours of all banks in the district will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only and office hours from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This was announced by District Collector V. Vinay Chand in a statement on Monday. The decision was taken, on a representation given by bank unions, to check the spread of coronavirus.

Advertising
Advertising

These timings will be in force till August 31 or until further orders.

Comments
More In Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Read more...