All banks to remain open only till 1 p.m. in Vizag

The business hours of all banks in the district will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only and office hours from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This was announced by District Collector V. Vinay Chand in a statement on Monday. The decision was taken, on a representation given by bank unions, to check the spread of coronavirus.

These timings will be in force till August 31 or until further orders.