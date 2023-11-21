HamberMenu
All arrangements made T20 cricket match between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on November 23, says Police Commissioner

‘Police personnel will be deployed at all major junctions and dedicated parking places will be allotted for the spectators’

November 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar on Tuesday said that all arrangements were made for the T20 match between India and Australia scheduled to be held at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem here on November 23. He said that traffic diversions will be made in view of arrival of a large number of people to the stadium from various parts and to monitor the diversions, several DSP rank officers were appointed.

Mr. Ravi Shankar was speaking during organising committee’s final meeting ahead of the T20 match, held at the stadium. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), CEO Siva Reddy and others were present.

He said that police personnel will be deployed at all major junctions and dedicated parking places will be allotted for the spectators. Mr. Ravi Shankar sought support from the public for conducting the match peacefully.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that various departments should coordinate to make the cricket match successful. GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that they would ensure the food stall owners don’t sell items at higher price. He said that the staff will be present at the counters

The committee members also said that six ambulances will be arranged at the stadium, apart from paramedical team and another team of doctors.

DCP K Srinivasa Rao, Former MLA & VDCA president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and others were present.

India and Australia teams have reached Visakhapatnam. While team India is being led by Surya Kumar Yadav, Wicket Keeper Batsman Mathew Wade is leading Australia.

