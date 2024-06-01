All arrangements made for the poll counting on June 4, says Visakhapatnam District Collector Mallikarjuna

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that all arrangements have been made for the Lok Sabha and Assembly poll counting to be held on June 4 at Andhra University here. He said that as many as 862 employees were assigned for the counting duty after giving them training. He said that the counting will officially begin at 8 a.m. and names of winning candidates likely to be announced at around 9 p.m.

Addressing a press conference at the Collector’s office here on Saturday, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that they have arranged as many as 21 counting halls of which 14 will be EVM counting halls and the rest seven will be postal ballot counting halls. While the postal ballot counting will begin first, it will be followed by EVM counting around half-an-hour later.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that around 140 CCTV cameras have been installed at the counting centre, while three-tier security with the city police personnel, APSP and CRPF is being arranged on the premises. He said that seal of the strongrooms will be opened in the presence of the RO, ARO, Observer and representatives of political parties with videography. The EVMs will also be transported to the counting hall with videography.

He said that they have received a list of counting agents and have started giving them ID cards. The counting agents should arrive to the centre at 6 a.m. and should sign a declaration by 7 a.m. Once the counting agent enters the premises, he can stay till the end of the counting. But once he leaves he will not be allowed inside again, the Collector said.

24-hour ban on liquor sale

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that a 24-hour ban on sale of liquor will be imposed during the day of counting, while Section 144 will come into effect.

He said that Visakhapatnam West Assembly Constituency has least number of rounds – 16. “We expect the EVM counting of West Assembly Constituency to be completed by 2 p.m. and postal ballot counting may go till 4 p.m. Similarly, Bheemunipatnam constituency has about 26 rounds. EVM counting of Bheemunipatnam seat can go till 4.30 p.m. and postal ballot counting for the seat may go up to 7 p.m. Winning candidates likely to be given certificates at around 9 p.m.”, he added.

He said that no candidate and party should take out victory rallies and warned that violators will be taken into custody.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar said that apart from the three-tier security at the counting premises, another CRPF company will be deployed at the counting centre. He said that use of drone in the 2-kilometre radius of the Andhra University campus, which is counting centre, is strictly prohibited. He said that no mobile phones will be allowed into the counting centre. He urged people not to post any irresponsible posts in the social media, which may lead to disputes. He also urged the agents and political party representatives to cooperate with the police.