All arrangements made for smooth polling in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

All arrangements have been made to ensure 20,31,332 voters to come forward to exercise their franchise in Visakhapatnam district, said District Collector A. Mallikarjuna in a press conference here on Saturday. He said that silent period and Section 144 will come into effect from Saturday evening.

Mr. Mallikarjuna has said that separate queue lines will be provided at the polling centres for men, women and elderly persons, while drinking water and ‘shamiana’ are arranged in view of heat.

He has said that there are 1,991 polling centres in the district and 13,069 staff are deputed for election duties. Of them, 2,183 are polling officers and 2,192 are APOs, he said. He said that over 94% polling/voter slips were already distributed so far. Mr. Mallikarjuna said that 20,998 postal ballot votes were polled in the district.

Seven distribution centres

He said that for distribution of polling material, they have arranged seven distribution and seven reception centres in the district. He said that the distribution of polling material will start at Andhra University Engineering College at 6 a.m. on May 12 and from 6 p.m. on May 13 they would start collecting the material at the reception centres. Around 700 vehicles were provided for transportation purpose.

Webcasting

There are 9,627 ballot units, 4,681 control units, 5,040 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs). Webcasting will be done in 1,457 polling centres. He also said that 1,000 wheelchairs will be provided for the convenience of differently-abled persons. Services of around 600 NCC, NSS and former retired employees will also be used during the polling.

1,021 polling centres in ASR district

Meanwhile, Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector Vijaya Sunitha said that the polling timings in the district are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Addressing a press conference at Paderu on Saturday, the Collector said that there are as many as 7.71 lakh voters in the district in which about 4.34 lakh are women. There are about 1,021 polling centres in the district. Webcasting will be done at 695 critical polling centres, she added.

Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said that 5,400 police personnel are being deployed as part of bandobast to ensure peaceful polling in the district. He said that the police personnel will use VHF sets in those areas where there is no telephone signal.