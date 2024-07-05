All arrangements made for Rath Yatra, says temple EO

All arrangements have been made for the ‘Rath Yatra’ of Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple at Town Kotha Road, according to temple Executive Officer T. Rajagopal Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the temple premises on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said that ‘Subhadra Devi santhi kalyanam’ would be held as part of the festival on July 6. The ‘Rath Yatra’ would be launched at the temple premises at 4.15 p.m. on July 7 by Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas. The rath yatra would conclude at the Turner’s Choultry, near Super Bazaar.

Devotees can have darshan of the deity at the Choultry till July 17. The return Rath Yatra would be held on July 18. The deity would adorned in different forms (Dasavatharams) Sri Maha Vishnu from July 8 to 17.

The EO said that the temple received ₹63 lakh as income during the festival last year and expenditure incurred was ₹25 lakh. Chief Priest Panangipalli Jagannadhacharyulu said the festival was being held since 1862. Over 2.5 lakh devotees were expected to participate in the festival, he added.

