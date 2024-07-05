All arrangements in place for Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina

Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma reviewed the arrangements to be taken up for the annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam scheduled to be held on July 20.

The duo, accompanied by Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and senior officials from various departments, inspected Tholi Pavancha at Simhachalam, Adavivaram, Appughar Beach, Lumbini Park, Seethammadhara, Kailasapuram, Madhavadhara, and Gopalapatnam areas along the 32-km Giri Prasakshina trekking route.

Simhachalam Devasthanam officials explained the route map of the Giri Pradakshina to the Collector. During the meeting, Mr. Saikanth Varma explained that lakhs of people are expected to take part in the annual festival. The devotees start their trek by breaking a coconut at Tholi Pavancha, near the foothills of Simhachalam. The authorities have proposed to arrange more queue lines and increase the designated space for breaking coconuts. They also discussed road repairs, sanitation, drinking water, electricity and mobile toilets. Meanwhile, GVMC will be arranging counters at Appughar Beach, where devotees will be taking a holy dip during their trek. Officials also inspected the two ghat roads on the Simhachalam Hill.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi conducted a review meeting involving traffic, civil and other police wings at the Police Commissionerate.

He instructed personnel to make arrangements so that public do not face any inconvenience. He asked them to ensure no traffic snarls along the Giri Pradakshina route. He also directed the staff to use body-worn cameras and drones to check movement of the devotees during the trek. The Commissioner also cautioned about the steps to be taken to ensure there are no drowning deaths at the Appughar Beach, where people take a holy dip.

Joint Commissioner K. Fakeerappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police B. Lakshmi Narayana and others were present.