All arrangements being made for Uttarandhra Bus Yatra, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

October 22, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy said all arrangements were being made for the ruling party’s first phase of ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ which begins from Uttarandhra on October 26. He said that through this yatra, the YSRCP intends to explain the welfare programmes which were taken by the government in the last four years.

Elaborating about the bus yatra, Mr. Subba Reddy said that it would begin on October 26 at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district and end at Anakapalli on November 9.

The 12-day yatra would continue at Gajapathinagaram on October 27, Bheemunipatnam on October 28, and Paderu on October 30. Similarly, the yatra will continue at Parvathipuram on November 1, Madugula on November 2, Palasa on November 3, S. Kota on November 4, Gajuwaka on November 6, Amudalavalasa on November 7, Salur on November 8 and Anakapalli on November 9, he added.

On the day of bus yatra, the YSRCP leaders would visit the localities/wards in the region where the programme is scheduled and at 3 p.m., a public meeting will be organised involving large number of people.

“In Uttarandhra regions, a number of SC, BC, Minority and Girijans were settled. In the last four years, the YSRCP has benefited them with a number of welfare initiatives and has also given them priority in postings. Through this yatra, we intend to explain the people about it.”

Education Minister Bocha Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP has successfully implemented all the assurances given to the people before the elections.

He said that for each constituency, the YSRCP has spent up to ₹1,400 crore for the welfare programmes of the people, which resulted in improving living standards of the people.

He also said that through this yatra, the YSRCP leaders will explain why Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is necessary to continue in the coming term.

I.T Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and others were present.