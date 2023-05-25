All 23 police stations in Visakhapatnam likely to get e-Malkhana facility by June

May 25, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Visakhapatnam

All the 23 police stations under the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate likely to get e-Malkhana, a scientific way of storing property and evidence recovered from crime scene, by June. The work has started in some police stations like Kancharapalem Police Station (KPS) for inauguration by this month-end, while in other stations they will be ready by next month.

The KPS Circle Inspector S. Vijay Kumar said, “We have almost completed the infrastructure work of e-Malkhana. We are following the instructions from Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma and it is likely to be opened in the next one week.”

The facility was first commissioned in July 2021 at Narsipatnam Police Station (presently in Anakapalli district), by the then ASP of Narsipatnam Tuhin Sinha, who is now the SP of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

“As far as cities are concerned, Visakhapatnam will be the first city in Andhra Pradesh to have such facility. However, in rural areas, we already had it in Narsipatnam,” a police officer said.

According to police officials, earlier recovered properties and evidence used to be stored in storerooms and it was difficult to find them, especially for the new station house officer who takes charge. To solve the problem, the police with the help of a software company designed the e-Malkhana for storing the evidence.

The property seized and evidences collected from the crime scene can be stored in standard size cardboard boxes, which will be numbered with other details. A dynamic QR code will be generated and pasted on the box. A dedicated website is also hosted and all details pertaining to the case and property will be uploaded. All one has to do is to scan the code to get the details.

One need not search for the boxes, as one can visit the website and obtain the number and pull out the boxes for further reference. The boxes will be kept until the final disposal, as per court orders. Using specific login credentials, the data can be accessed and analysed by all superior officers using their own login credentials, thus, allowing for effective supervision.

A three-part data entry is done for each property and comprehensive data fields are provided in all three parts, such as property details, chain of custody and disposal of property. Thus, it allows the entire information regarding the seized property to be accessed in a single location. Moreover, it will also be easy to find out the property pending for disposal and property already disposed.

Whenever a new information is added with respect to any property, even that information gets reflected when the QR code is scanned without the necessity of generating a new QR code and pasting it on the box again.

For easy search, each rack and boxes are numbered and the website offers a dashboard for easy reference and search.