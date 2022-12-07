Alert Railway personnel rescue girl stuck between coach and platform in Visakhapatnam

December 07, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The incident occurred at the Duvvada railway station on Wednesday morning

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student underwent a harrowing ordeal after falling and getting stuck between the coach and the platform while alighting from a train at Duvvada Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Shashikala, 20, hailing from Annavaram, is an MCA student studying at a private college in Duvvada and shuttles between Annavaram and Duvvada every day. She took the Guntur–Rayagada Express on Wednesday to go to college. While alighting from the train on Platform no. 4, she slipped and got stuck between the platform and the coach. Railway personnel rushed to her rescue and tried pulling her out. After struggling for around an hour, the personnel removed two blocks of the platform to extricate the girl.

Ms. Shashikala was rushed to the KIMS Icon Hospital at Sheelanagar in a 108 ambulance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

College staff and students rushed to the hospital upon getting information of the incident. She sustained injuries but is now out of danger, it is learnt.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appreciated the staff for their swift action. He announced a token group cash award and individual citation and appealed to the public to adopt safe travel practices.

The Guntur–Rayagada express was delayed by around an hour due to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US