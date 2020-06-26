Alcoholism is a major problem in Vizag: expert

More than drugs, alcoholism is a major problem in the district, as over 15% are in the border line of addiction and may land in health and family problems, and 5% are addicts, said N.N. Raju, noted psychiatrist and former Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care.

He was speaking at a meet on the occasion of International Day Against Drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking organised by De-addiction Centre of King George Hospital. According to him, after alcohol, ganja is the second menace in the district, as 1.3 to 2% of people, especially from the youth segment, is addicted to this weed. In the Agency areas of the district, the percentage of addiction is close to 15 to 20%, he said.

Dr. Raju in his presentation pointed out that people who are addicts should shun the taboo and approach the de-addiction centre and seek help.

G. Arjuna, Superintendent of King George Hospital, informed the gathering that a special de-addiction centre was established as a part of Navaratnas to eradicate alcohol consumption, as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that efforts were made to motivate the staff of King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College to give up the bad habit and thus many families could be saved. Shirin Rahman, president, Chaitanya Sravanthi, explained about efforts made by her NGO over the years in fight against the drug abuse. She hailed the policies of the State government in restricting alcohol consumption.She suggested that the buyers should be asked to provide age proof so that children and teenagers would not be able to buy alcohol. P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, congratulated Superintendent and staff of de-addiction centre, KGH, for observing International Day Against Drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, promised all help to the centre and assured to provide a 25-seater transport vehicle to KGH for use by the centre.