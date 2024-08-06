Alappuzha-Dhanbad express to run in diverted route for bridge reconstruction

Train no. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad junction express, leaving Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on August 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27 and 29, will be diverted to run via Podanur- Irugur- Surathkal skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppages will be provided at Podanur for the benefit of passengers.

The diversion is being done in view of the ‘traffic and power block’ for reconstruction of the bridge between Chennai Central – Basin bridge sections of Chennai Division, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) K. Saandeep.

People are requested to make note of changes and act accordingly.

