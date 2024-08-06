GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alappuzha-Dhanbad express to run in diverted route for bridge reconstruction

Published - August 06, 2024 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad junction express, leaving Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on August 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27 and 29, will be diverted to run via Podanur- Irugur- Surathkal skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppages will be provided at Podanur for the benefit of passengers.

The diversion is being done in view of the ‘traffic and power block’ for reconstruction of the bridge between Chennai Central – Basin bridge sections of Chennai Division, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) K. Saandeep.

People are requested to make note of changes and act accordingly.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.