Akshaya Patra Foundation opens food centres

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 August 2020 22:50 IST

The Akshaya Patra Foundation started food distribution at COVID testing centres, to all patient attendants at government hospitals and night shelters. Food distribution centres have been opened at ENT Hospital, Chest Hospital, VIMS Hospital, KGH and five night shelters run by the GVMC. As part of this activity, about 1,700 food packets are being distributed every day, said a press release from the foundation.

The food is being cooked at the foundation’s central kitchen at Industrial Estate. Donors can contact phone numbers 9010611108 and 8019003108

