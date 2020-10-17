Akshaya Patra distributes food packets to the needy

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 October 2020 00:51 IST

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Visakhapatnam, distributed food packets for the homeless and needy people on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday.

Volunteers of the organisation distributed food packets to patients and attendants at VIMS Hospital, L V Prasad Eye Hospital, ENT Hospital, Govt. Chest Hospital, Victoria Government Hospital, KGH, Simhachalam Bus stand and to homeless people living on the streets.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has been distributing 5,000 food packets to the needy in the city every day since the lockdown began in March, according to a statement.

The foundation has 54 centralised kitchens in 14 States and two Union Territories, serving food to 18 lakh schoolchildren under the Mid Day Meals scheme in association with the Union government and the State governments.

The service activities are being conducted with the help of donors. Donors can contact Yadhuraja Dasa on the mobile nos. 9010611108, 8019003108 to contribute to the cause.